Wearable Celeb Bronze Makeup Looks to Copy

The term “bronze goddess” usually refers to perfectly contoured, highlighted and radiant skin. But these shimmery bronze tones look amazing when used on the eyes too. Eyeshadows in bronze tones are versatile and flatter any skin tone. Whether you are dark or pale, there must be the perfect bronze shade for you.

The bronze makeup looks usually feature shimmery or metallic effect. One of the easiest ways to achieve a bronze makeup look is to apply a bronze shimmery eyeshadow all over your eyelids. This makeup look is simple and even makeup newbies could make it work.

If you are willing to do all the blending, then prepare your warm tones eyeshadow palette. You could blend your eyes to perfection and apply the bronze eyeshadow wherever you want. To make your eyes pop apply bronze eyeshadow in the center of your eyelids. Another alternative is to highlight the inner corners of your eyes with a shimmery or metallic bronze eyeshadow. Lastly, you can keep the rest of your makeup matte and add some bronze shimmer under your eyes. For a full glam, you could do a bronze glitter cut crease. Additionally, skip the eyeliner if you want to leave all the attention on the bronze eyeshadow. If you can’t live without a sleek cat-eye, feel free to wing it fiercely.

Bronze makeup looks are go-to for many celebrities. The best inspiration for a bronze smokey eye is Kim Kardashian. Kim’s signature bronze smokey is one of the most recreated looks in the last couple of years. Everybody from beauty influencers, makeup artists to ladies who do their makeup tried to recreate Kim’s gorgeous bronze smokey eye.

There are multiple variations of the bronze makeup look. Celebrities have tried many of them already. Take a look at these beautiful celebrity bronze makeup looks and steal the one you like the most.

Ana de Armas