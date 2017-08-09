You Can Actually Copy These Wearable Celebrity Peachy Makeup Looks

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Celebrities are one of the biggest sources of makeup inspiration. They work with the best makeup artists in the world and constantly flaunt new mesmerizing makeup looks. We have to admit that sometimes is pretty hard to copy looks done by the best professionals in the makeup business. On the other hand, there are multiple easy makeup looks that you can copy and turn yourself into a celebrity.

Warm bronze and brown tones flatter almost any skin tone and most of us reach for these shades when we do our makeup. Anyway, If you are bored of your regular brown eyeshadow, you can include some peachy shades to your makeup routine. The orange tones are one of the easiest shades to combine and look good on any skin tone. With these shades, you can still do a soft makeup look but with a fresh pop of color.

If you aren’t afraid to play with makeup you can easily transform your look into a vibrant orange smokey. Simply add some shimmers and glitters in this vivid color and you are ready to turn heads everywhere you go.

For those who want to skip the eyes, we recommend that you pick peachy lipsticks that flatter you. For a daytime natural makeup pick soft nude peachy shades. For a night out glam, you can go with a vivid coral lipstick as well as a deep burned orange one.

There are endless ways to play with the peachy orange tones. Celebrities wear these warm tones on different occasions and they look stunning. Many of these looks are very wearable and easy to copy. Softer versions of the peachy makeup looks are perfect for every day.

Here are our favorite wearable celebrity makeup looks that feature orange tones.

Joan Smalls

Celebrity Wearable Orange Makeup Looks Joan Smalls orange makeup
Photo By @patrickta/Instagram
