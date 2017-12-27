You Won’t Be Able To Steal Kendall Jenner’s Style In 2018

Kendall Jenner has some bad news for her fans. The supermodel/reality star will not be updating her official app KendallJ.com anymore. After two years of bonding with the wide audience and revealing details from her life, Jenner decided to no longer post any content. According to her announcement, this was a very difficult decision, but she has a different perspective and plans for 2018.

Jenner used the app as a platform to share mostly fashion and beauty-related topics with her subscribers. It will be much harder to keep up with the famous supermodel.

“As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”- the supermodel wrote.

Up until today, Kendall managed to stay one of the most private family members in the Kardashian/Jenner clan. In spite of the huge media attention that she attracts on daily basis, the supermodel likes to keep most things to herself. You will often see her showing off her fashion choices or talk about beauty products, but she doesn’t get any more intimate than that. The 22-year-old Jenner had a crazy year. She walked the biggest runway shows and became an ambassador for many high-end brands. It is very much understandable that she simply can’t keep up with all the things going on.

Kendall recently shared the fact that she’s been experiencing panic attacks because of anxiety. That might be one of the reasons why she decided to keep even more things to herself and live further from the public eye.

The Kardashian/Jenner family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world. Kendall and her sisters launched their apps in September 2015. They wanted to stay connected with their fans and share fun details of their everyday lives. The subscription for their apps costs $2.99 per month, or you can get a year-round package for $24.99. Jenner’s KendallJ.com platform has been removed both from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s Store.

This 2017 was the most successful year in the life of Kendall, with many events happening in her personal life as well as professional career. The ultra-popular Jenner managed to de-throne Gisele Bundchen as the highest-paid model of 2017. Forbes placed her on the first spot, with estimated earnings of around $22 million. Jenner is also the most popular model on Instagram, with an impressive following of 85.7 million people.