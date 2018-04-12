Fashion Video

﻿ First Look at the Lazy Oaf x Vans Collection

Vans and Lazy Oaf created the cutest collection full of street essentials. Watch the video to see the adorable pieces.

Lucy Hale Debuts The Prettiest Rose Gold Spring Hair Color

Lucy Hale is so ready for spring with her new bright pink bob! Find out how exactly to get her pretty hair color in this video.

The Most Loved Brands of Gen Z Are Selling Streetwear

Streetwear rules the style of teens new survey confirms. The investment bank and asset management firm Piper Jaffray investigated the shopping preferences of the young customers with an average age of 16 years. The results...

Mixing Patterns Is The New Thing

  What was once favorited by clowns, is now favorited by trendsetters and street style gurus everywhere. Mixing patterns is the new thing. Shocked? So was I a bit, but when I tried it, I...

Camila Mendes Landed Her First Beauty Campaign

The "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes finally scored her first beauty gig. The actress who portraits Veronica Lodge in the drama series is the definition of good hair days. Whether is on or off the screen,...