Celebrities Fashion Video

﻿Carrie Underwood is a Feast For The Eyes in a Naked Dress

By Updated on

Carrie Underwood came back in the spotlight in an insanely glamorous naked dress. Watch the video to see the singer’s gorgeous look.

Recent Posts

No One Does Coachella Like Rihanna

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

No One Does Coachella Like Rihanna

Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to show you the best festival fashion out there! Take a look at the star's jaw-dropping Coachella style in this video!

Who Was Kissing The Weeknd At Coachella?

Celebrities

Who Was Kissing The Weeknd At Coachella?

The Weeknd was spotted "kissing all night" at Coachella with one of his, exes, or wait, maybe Justin Bieber's exes? Find out in this video!

MAC x Puma Sneaker Collection

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

MAC x Puma Sneaker Collection

MAC won’t seem to stop with amazing collaborations. Each week the brand announces a new partnership with labels from all spheres of the industry. We’re still haven’t gotten over the gorgeousness of the Patrick Starr...

﻿Carrie Underwood is a Feast For The Eyes in a Naked Dress

Celebrities Fashion Video

﻿Carrie Underwood is a Feast For The Eyes in a Naked Dress

Carrie Underwood came back in the spotlight in an insanely glamorous naked dress. Watch the video to see the singer's gorgeous look.

Vera Wang Bridal Spring 2019 Collection

Fashion

Vera Wang Bridal Spring 2019 Collection

Vera Wang's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is certainly not for the traditional birdes. Anyway, considering all the empowering things that are going on in favor of women, and all people in general, Wang was probably...