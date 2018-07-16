15 Celebrities Who Are Obssesed With Naked Dresses

The red carpet fashion has evolved over the years but daring choices have always been part of star-studded events. In the past several years there is one piece of clothing that got celebrities obsessed – the naked dress. The likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more have an impressive collection of revealing numbers in their wardrobes. Flip through these images to see every celeb that made the naked dress a signature and took this trend to the next level.

Kim Kardashian

Kim K is literally a synonym for naked dresses. The reality star uses almost every red carpet appearance to show off her sizzling curves in pieces that leave very little to the imagination.