15 Color-Changing Lip Products That Are Cool AF!

While some cosmetic companies are still trying to perfect the ultimate highlight palette, other brands have channeled their energy and creativity into something surprisingly youthful: color-changing makeup! Does it sound scary? Well don’t fret, the formulas work just like a mood ring but unlike the colorful baubles that turn green or purple based on your temperature, this technology works with your pH level to provide a natural color customized to your skin tone.

Keep reading for our pick of 15 color-changing lip products that are too much fun not to use!