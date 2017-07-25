Fashion

15 Designs that Made Fashion Timeless

By Updated on

Trends come and go, but classic style never fades. Clean-cut, glamorous, feminine looks are always a fashion do.

In fashion, everything old is new again. If you get a chance to study fashion or look at old photos of Old Hollywood, you might just find your favorite dress looks a lot like something from the 60s, 50s, or 40s. Here are some of the greatest fashion do’s that made fashion timeless.

 

Diane von Furstenberg Wrap Dress

In 1974, Belgium-born designer turned New York resident launched her legendary wrap dress. Within five years, she sold more than 5 million of them!

 

Credit: Diane Von Furstenberg
Credit: Diane Von Furstenberg

 

