Fashion Slideshow

15 Summer Patchwork Dresses To Wear From Day To Night

By Updated on

Prev1 of 15

As print pattern trends go, patchwork or cut & sew is one we can’t stop obsessing over. There’s something refreshing about the imperfect pairing of different prints and colors that instantly takes any ootd to the next level. Patchwork or cut and sew patterns are certainly among the eccentric of the bunch, but don’t let the wow factor discourage you.  Check out 15 Summer Patchwork Dresses To Wear From Day To Night! Maxi, midi, body hugging silhouettes in mixed prints from feminine florals to bold graphics is a trend that is totally wearable. Just make sure you pair your new statement dresses with classic wardrobe essentials like monotone shoes and simple accessories.

california-love=patchwork-dressesasos-hazel-patchwork-dressASOS Patchwork Dress, $103.00, available at ASOS.

Prev1 of 15

Recent Posts

15 Summer Patchwork Dresses To Wear From Day To Night

Fashion Slideshow

15 Summer Patchwork Dresses To Wear From Day To Night

As print pattern trends go, patchwork or cut & sew is one we can't stop obsessing over. There's something refreshing about the imperfect pairing of different prints and colors that instantly takes any ootd to...

Celebrities That Aren’t Afraid to Show Abs in Crop Tops

Celebrities Fashion

Celebrities That Aren’t Afraid to Show Abs in Crop Tops

Crop tops are a huge statement item even since the times of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Everyone thought that these tops would only be a temporary trend, but they are still going strong. These...

Misty Copeland is the New Estée Lauder Muse

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Misty Copeland is the New Estée Lauder Muse

The amazing ballet dancer Misty Copeland was appointed as the new global ambassador of the huge cosmetics brand Estée Lauder. Misty is joining faces like Victoria Beckham, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, and Gwyneth Paltrow in the...

Prada Launched “Poster Girl” Capsule Collection

Fashion

Prada Launched “Poster Girl” Capsule Collection

The luxury Italian brand Prada released their “Poster Girl” collection. The special capsule line includes several T-shirts and sweaters that feature interesting graphic designs. The very practical pieces carry a strong message. With this collection,...

ICYMI Amazon Launched “The Fix”- a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line

Fashion

ICYMI Amazon Launched “The Fix”- a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line

Amazon is taking another step further in the fashion industry. The retail giant debuted a new shoe and handbag collection called The Fix. This is a completely new in-house line that is a part of...