15 Times Celebrities Doubled on High Slits

When it comes to thigh-high slits, celebrities prove that two is better than one. The sexiest dresses on the red carpet count two slits instead of one. A-list ladies aren’t afraid to take double risks and offer us leggy moments for days. Slide through this article to see the hottest frocks with double slits spotted on celebs.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner always dons the sexiest looks on the red carpet. This Fausto Puglisi dress with a conservative neckline brings all the attention to her endless legs.