15 Times Celebrities Wore Lingerie as Clothing

Celebrities aren’t afraid to show a little more skin. One way to wake up everyone’s imagination is to wear lingerie out in public. A-listers are already followers of this risky trend. However, exposed lingerie doesn’t have to mean that you are showing off too much. Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and more already mastered this trend. Take a look at all the chic ways you can get away with wearing your sexy underwear outside of the bedroom.

Charlize Theron

Dior’s logo underwear has been very popular among celebrities lately. Charlize Theron decided to pair the fashion house’s white bra with a matching figure fitting skirt.