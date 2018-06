Sun’s out, better start getting ready to flaunt the most stylish summer looks. No outfit is ready without some statement accessories. Straw hats are the perfect addition to simple, laid-back looks, bikinis or even dressier outfits. Check out how to style your fedora, boater, Panama hat or chupalla this summer.

Straw hats are definitely the perfect beach accessory. Even if you opt for a simple, monochrome swimsuit, you can elevate the look by including one of these hats.