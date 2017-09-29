Celebrities Fashion

21 British Beauties Who Redefined It Girl

By Updated on

With the rise of social media, it seems easier than ever to gain the title It girl. But the term It girl isn’t related to Instagram at all. Many ladies were internationally known for their distinctive fashion expression even when there was no internet. The British fashion history has an impressive list of women, who stunned with both their beauty and their unique style. From Twiggy, the model with a boyish pixie cut and bold falsies to Cara Delevingne who convinced women to love their thick eyebrows, take a look at the British beauties who redefined It Girl.

Naomi Campbell is still walking runways even at the age of 47. The British supermodel established herself as one of the most influential British It girls. Her fearless personality and impeccable style that she build thanks to her career in fashion made her one of the most in-demand models in the late 80s and 90s. Even after more than 30 years in the business, the fashion world still can’t get enough of the legendary Naomi Campbell.

Tahliah Debrett Barnett also known as FKA Twigs is probably the boldest chic on the British fashion scene. The singer with multiple talents became insanely popular for her edgy style. FKA Twigs follows the trends in a distinctive way. The English singer is known for her attention-grabbing outfits both on the red carpet and off-duty. You can’t miss her whether is on the streets of London or at a glamorous event.

Twiggy, Cara Delevigne, Adele, Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Jane Birkin and more are some of the British beauties who set new standards for the term It girl. Besides their successful careers, these ladies are well-known as timeless style icons. They will always serve as a major style inspiration.

