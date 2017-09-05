Celebrities Fashion Gallery

22 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear a White T-Shirt

A simple white tee is the favorite basic piece to many celebrities. This timeless item has proven its power throughout the years. The white tee can be worn by both men and women and is the go-to shirt when you don’t know what to wear. This year a lot of trendsetters brought back the simple white T-shirt on the fashion scene.

No one can deny the fact that the white T-shirt goes well in any combination. You can match it with jeans, skirts, pants, and even wear it under a slip dress. Many influencers pair it with colorful prints as well. The simplest way to wear a white tee is with a good pair of jeans and chic sneakers. This is a very popular look among celebrities, especially when it comes to their street style editions.

Zendaya, who loves to surprise with her chic and unexpected outfits, wore a white tee on the red carpet. During this year’s Beautycon event, the young actress opted for a laid-back look, combining a white shirt with wide-leg yellow pants.

Kendall Jenner has been wearing a lot of ’90s trends lately. The young supermodel flaunted a check oversized blazer and shorts and completed the look with a white tee and white sneakers. This blazer is the must have item for fall and the best way to wear it is definitely with simple white T-shirt.

Here are 22 celebrity-approved ways to wear your favorite white T-shirt. Watch and learn from the biggest trendsetters such as Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Selena Gomez and more.

Gal Gadot

22 Celebrity Approved Ways to Wear a White T-Shirt Gal Gadot white jeans
Photo Credit: BFA
