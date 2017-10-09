Accessories Fashion Gallery

22 Chic Ways to Wear Crossbody Bag This Fall

By Updated on

Prev1 of 22

Crossbody bags are the best and most practical bags you will ever find. With the rise of the fanny packs and small backpacks, we somehow forgot about the crossbody bags. But thankfully, bloggers and influencers are here to show us how to upgrade our style by following the latest trends.

The crossbody bags can be a part of any outfit. If you are opting for a laid-back look, with jeans and sneakers, you can choose a statement bag. Colors such as red, blue, pink, and green are always the ones that make the statement. So a monochrome outfit can be taken to a whole new level with an attention-grabbing bag. Studded bags are also a great addition to simple outfits. Some bloggers add fun straps to their crossbody bags that feature embroidery.

During this year’s fashion month, we noticed a lot of bloggers rocking red crossbody bags. The red tiny bag is the next thing you need in your wardrobe according to the fashionistas. Printed plaid bags or bags that feature animal prints can be a great addition to your closet. Some of the most fashionable ladies like to match them with contrasting colors. The result is an attention-grabbing and stylish outfit. If you are on the bolder side, you should try some of these style ideas.

Even If you have a special event to attend, this bag can be a part of your look. Elegant dresses look amazing paired with black, silver and even gold crossbody bags. To finish off the look you can add a pair of sandals in the same color.

Take cues from the most popular bloggers on how to style your favorite crossbody bag this fall. Fact: A statement bag will make your outfit three times better.

22 Chic Ways to Wear Crossbody Bag This Season check pants green bag denim jacket
Photo Credit: Chiara Marina Grioni
Prev1 of 22

Recent Posts

22 Chic Ways to Wear Crossbody Bag This Fall

Accessories Fashion Gallery

22 Chic Ways to Wear Crossbody Bag This Fall

Crossbody bags are the best and most practical bags you will ever find. With the rise of the fanny packs and small backpacks, we somehow forgot about the crossbody bags. But thankfully, bloggers and influencers...

Monique Lhuillier Bridal Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Monique Lhuillier Bridal Fall 2018 Collection

The bridal master Monique Lhuillier showed surprisingly simple Bridal Fall 2018 Collection. Instead of fairytale-like princess gowns, the designer opted for elegant streamline dresses. According to Lhuillier, the 2018 bride will ditch the voluminous dresses...

Celebrity Party Hairstyles From The Red Carpet To Steal

Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

Celebrity Party Hairstyles From The Red Carpet To Steal

Celebrities have the privilege to get their hair done by the best hairstylists. But we have the privilege to steal their hairstyle and pay a lot less at our hairstylist or even do it by...

Gal Gadot’s 7 Best Looks on the Red Carpet

Celebrities Fashion

Gal Gadot’s 7 Best Looks on the Red Carpet

The Israeli beauty, Gal Gadot is one of the most popular actresses at the moment. Gal has been acting for many years now, but she gained popularity thanks to her role in “Wonder Woman”. Gadot...

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Stella McCartney doesn’t do glamour like other famous brands do. Her definition of glamour is unique and mixed with a lot of sportswear elements. In her Spring 2018 collection, you will see many elegant designs...