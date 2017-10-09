22 Chic Ways to Wear Crossbody Bag This Fall

Crossbody bags are the best and most practical bags you will ever find. With the rise of the fanny packs and small backpacks, we somehow forgot about the crossbody bags. But thankfully, bloggers and influencers are here to show us how to upgrade our style by following the latest trends.

The crossbody bags can be a part of any outfit. If you are opting for a laid-back look, with jeans and sneakers, you can choose a statement bag. Colors such as red, blue, pink, and green are always the ones that make the statement. So a monochrome outfit can be taken to a whole new level with an attention-grabbing bag. Studded bags are also a great addition to simple outfits. Some bloggers add fun straps to their crossbody bags that feature embroidery.

During this year’s fashion month, we noticed a lot of bloggers rocking red crossbody bags. The red tiny bag is the next thing you need in your wardrobe according to the fashionistas. Printed plaid bags or bags that feature animal prints can be a great addition to your closet. Some of the most fashionable ladies like to match them with contrasting colors. The result is an attention-grabbing and stylish outfit. If you are on the bolder side, you should try some of these style ideas.

Even If you have a special event to attend, this bag can be a part of your look. Elegant dresses look amazing paired with black, silver and even gold crossbody bags. To finish off the look you can add a pair of sandals in the same color.

Take cues from the most popular bloggers on how to style your favorite crossbody bag this fall. Fact: A statement bag will make your outfit three times better.