Fashion Gallery Trends

22 Statement Jeans to Amp Up Your Denim Game

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 22

Jeans might be the most important piece of clothing in every women’s closet. We are all crazy about them and we all have that favorite pair that makes us look great. Jeans are also the most versatile garment that you can wear everywhere and at any time. No matter how many pairs of jeans a lady has, she always needs more. Each season we witness new trends that also apply to these denim pieces of clothing.

There are women who literally live in their jeans. At times you get tired of the same old styles that are not doing the job anymore. But if you find a pair that brings the drama, your whole outfit will look bomb. And when you own that statement pair, you don’t need to think too much about the rest of your outfit. The jeans will do all the work.

You can still keep your regular jeans, but this season it’s time for an upgrade. If you thought that the 70s are long gone and are not coming back, you were wrong. This year is all about throw-backs. Flared jeans inspired from that decade are all over runways. Influential bloggers and style icons rock them with warm, cozy sweaters and simple sneakers. Another version of them is the cropped flared jean style that complements all women.

Another denim item to have in your closet this winter is patched jeans. There are many brands that took it too far with this designs. We are not talking about those exaggerated styles that are ridiculous. The chic patched jeans are the ones we see every day on the most popular bloggers and fashion icons.

A lot of fashion influencers and bloggers are working the denim on denim trend this year. It became one of the trendiest combos, thanks to the appealing outfits that fashionistas put together. We are back to rocking comfortable outfits that look trendy at the same time. For the double denim trend, you need a good pair of jeans and a denim jacket. From there on you can add any accessory or pair them with any shirt you want. If you decide to flaunt a look like that, statement shoes in a bold color are a must.

We chose 22 looks that involve super-chic jeans for you to try. If you need something extra to make your outfits pop, you are in the right place. From patched, cropped, distressed to flared you will see every chic trend here.

22 Statement Jeans to Amp Up Your Denim Game patched jeans nude sweater
Photo Credit: Imaxtree
Prev Page1 of 22

Recent Posts

22 Statement Jeans to Amp Up Your Denim Game

Fashion Gallery Trends

22 Statement Jeans to Amp Up Your Denim Game

Jeans might be the most important piece of clothing in every women’s closet. We are all crazy about them and we all have that favorite pair that makes us look great. Jeans are also the...

Dramatic Makeup Looks to Try for Holiday Parties

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Dramatic Makeup Looks to Try for Holiday Parties

With all the drama around the holidays, your look has to follow up. It may sound like a cliché, but there is nothing wrong with clichés like this: full glam during the holidays is a...

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic New York Pop-Up

Fashion

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic New York Pop-Up

Carrie Bradshaw is unarguably the first name that pops up in our mind when it comes to fictional shopaholics. The lady who made Carrie Bradshaw so insanely lovable, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the role...

Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

In a time when we are all obsessed with stocking up on statement pieces for the upcoming holidays, Just Cavalli released the Pre-Fall 2018 Collection. These pre-fall collections are like a sneak peak of what's...

Wet n Wild Promotes Diversity in “Breaking Beauty” Campaign

Perfumes & Makeup

Wet n Wild Promotes Diversity in “Breaking Beauty” Campaign

Wet n Wild is making a huge step forward in the beauty world. The drugstore brand is breaking boundary after boundary. Just recently they announced that an albino model will front their new campaign. With...