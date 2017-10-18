Celebrities Are Making A Case For Blue Eyeshadow

Celebrities are making a case for the blue eyeshadow. This is one of the boldest trends so far. While some prefer to do natural, barely-there looks, there are also ladies who want all the attention. By including a blue eyeshadow, you will most certainly get that effect.

There are many different ways to flaunt a blue makeup look. The first and easiest one is to include a fun cat eyeliner in any shade of blue. That is how Jessica Biel and Jennifer Hudson added a real dramatic vibe to their makeup. These looks are easy to recreate. Chloe Moretz, on the other hand, went all the way in with an aquamarine upper-liner and under-liner.

Emily Ratajkowski and makeup artist Hung Vanngo took the dark blue cat eye to a whole new level. For last year’s Emmy Awards, Emily debuted dramatic teal lids. For this mermaid-inspired look, Hung mixed several different shades of blue. In the inner corner of the eyes, Vanngo added a soft shimmery white eyeshadow to ease the strong effect of the darker hues. From there the shades slowly graduated towards a very dark blue one, and somehow he managed to create an ideal ombre effect. Since the eyes were in the spotlight, Emily opted for a nude lipstick. Her hair was sleeked back to perfection, to reveal her face and to put all the focus on the makeup.

Take a cue from the biggest celebrities and trendsetters on how to pull off the blue eyeshadow trend. This fall is ideal for playing with vivid colors and bold looks. Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, and Alessandra Ambrosio are just a part of the beauties that you can look up to for inspiration.

Chloe Moretz