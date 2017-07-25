Fashion

25 Selena Gomez Style Moments for Her 25th Birthday

Selena Gomez is one impressive young lady with impeccable style. She is not only a singer and actress but also a real fashion icon. As the most followed person on Instagram in the world, Gomez constantly shares pictures of her cute and chic outfits. As she grew her style went through many transformations, to get to where she is now. Selena inspires many ladies with her uniqueness and distinctive dressing code.

You can see her very often in casual outfits, strolling on the streets of New York. She can make a pair of simple jeans look so cool without any effort. Selena is one of the rare celebrities that know how to do athleisure style. She obviously enjoys mixing this huge trend with strappy sandals. If you thought that those two don’t work well together, the young singer is here to prove you the opposite.

When she attends big events, Gomez definitely rules the runway. She became the ambassador of the American brand Coach just recently and appeared in an amazing Stuart Vevers gown during the MET Gala. That is one of her most unforgettable looks that is worth mentioning.

Gomez is frequently accompanied by her famous boyfriend, The Weeknd, and those two are most certainly couples goals when it comes to fashion moments. He even flew 12 hours from Paris to surprise his bae for her 25th birthday. Here are 25 Selena Gomez style moments, to celebrate her birthday.

 

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images
