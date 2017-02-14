3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/ Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Empowers Women Through Color and Courage

3.1 Phillip Lim featured the colors of the sunset splashed amid a mostly black and white ready-to-wear fall 2017 collection, which was subtly focused on current political events.

American politics are a hot topic with President Trump now in office, so designers like Lim have been using the New York Fashion Week runway to stage their beliefs and messages on the importance of diversity in America. Yet, the designer didn’t want to make a brash statement, so he focused on creating a line that would speak for itself.

“The part we play is to empower through what we do, and that’s the use of clothes,” Lim told WWD backstage. “I worked on the idea of new romantics, color, curiosity and courage, and making clothes that women want.”

To empower women in this sense, Lim created a collection full of traditional softness associated with femininity in lovely sunset shades of orange, magenta and blue; white and black garments were the glue that brought the colors together cohesively, and ended up making up the bulk of the line. Overall, the lineup had a straightforward color scheme that had a warm, rosy glow.

But he didn’t just leave the 3.1 Phillip Lim fall 2017 collection so lovely and quaint. He brought in some strength and power with edgier options that are daring compared to his other showings. Leather and boning added structure pieces to the line so it didn’t all just meld together.

Lim did a wonderful job in his subtle messaging, in that there was a sense of freedom in the silhouettes that walked his runway. Hemlines of midi skirts were lopsided and disorderly in their structure. This could have easily taken the 3.1 Phillip Lim fall/winter 2017-2018 collection in a free-spirited bohemian direction, but Lim was determined to keep it sophisticated and powerful. Thus, the midi hemlines were composed while still falling in unexpected directions.

The midis will easily become a trend, as will Lim’s necklaces. Shown over many of his designs were thin organic-looking pendants on a metal hoop worn around the neck. They’re simple yet appealing for a large audience due to their versatility between style types. Weather the look is inherently feminine, edgy, sporty or anything else in the mix, a variation of the necklace makes for the perfect final touch.

Lim is traditionally a sporty designer, but he has recently begun exploring his more romantic side, hence the rosy color scheme and his minimal draping. He largely went back to his roots for this line, though, and pulled out something that is smart and sporty – but he did find a stunning way to mix in romanticism.

A white midi dress with ribbed sleeves is sporty in its silhouette, neckline and detailing; the fabric choice hugs the body in a romantic way, though, and he let the hem fall in a freer way that edges on draping. It’s a noticeable yet subtle way to insert romanticism into his collection without compromising his sporty design aesthetic.

Lim’s aesthetic also includes being totally himself, which is the perfect medium for showing a collection centered around diversity. When the designer creates a collection, he does not reference common trends of the time, nor do his looks reflect those on other designer runways. He ultimately paves his own way on the catwalk each season, which only makes these feminine clothes stronger.

