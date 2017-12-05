3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Even after many years in the fashion industry, Phillip Lim manages to keep his designs fresh. The American fashion designer is well recognized for his simplistic style full of intricate details. But for Pre-Fall 2018, he decided to shift from his usual narrative. You can expect a collection that is slightly different from Lim’s previous ones. This time Phillip involved more color and prints than usual.

Sailors were the main inspiration for his latest line. When you first take a look at the designs you probably won’t find a connection between what you see and sailors or fishermen. Instead, your first impression will be that it features heavy military vibes. Look closely and you will notice a perfect balance between these two styles. It might have been a very experimental move for Lim, but he killed it.

The naval influence is present in sweaters, trendy pants and outwear. Lim’s contemporary fishermen’s wardrobe will satisfy all of your fashion needs for pre-fall. There is also a wide selection of items for various weather conditions. In Phillip’s Pre-Fall 2018 he showcased both laid-back looks for warm days and cozy outfits for when it’s cold outside.

Phillip also made a strong case for layering. In the standout looks there is one that is worth your attention. Even if you are not a fan of wearing many pieces at the same time, you will change your mind after you see this one. Lim dressed his model in a statement maxi dress in white, red and black. Over that she wears a classy blue shirt and cropped white sailor sweater. And for things to be even more interesting, the designer finished off with a white futuristic jacket. All of the items in the outfit have a different structure, fabric, and style, but look amazing together.

One of the purposes of the collection is to show how different materials can induce feelings. For Lim, it’s all about the connection of fashion with technology, the way our world changes every day.

“Fashion and technology operate at the speed of light today. This is kind of my way of slowing things down so you can actually feel things.”

Phillip Lim’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection is a huge success. The designer kept his signature aesthetics, but also added fresh vibes which he rarely does. Although this line is a bit out of his comfort zone, we have to agree that he should do that more often.

Photo Credit: Phillip Lim