6 Huge Trends We Spotted at LFW

In 2018 many things are about to change when it comes to fashion rules. Disco nostalgists will finally get a chance to wear sequins during the day without being judged! This year, we have the ’80s coming back in full force which means we are allowed to exaggerate from day to night. Put your eyes on the 6 huge trends we spotted at LFW in this video.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

In 2018 many things are about to change when it comes to fashion rules. Disco nostalgists will finally get a chance to wear sequins during the day without being judged! This year, we have the...

Alberta Ferretti Fall 2018 Collection at MFW

Alberta Ferretti surprised with a Fall 2018 lineup full of denim and street-ready pieces that were unlike anything she has done before. The show-opener Kaia Gerber was followed by other Insta-famous models that were most...

Gucci Fall 2018 Collection at MFW

Alessandro Michele's era at Gucci is one for the books. The Italian designer keeps challenging the current fashion trends by bringing back elements that belong to history. The Fall 2018 Collection presented at MFW was...

Kering and London College of Fashion Launch the First Digital Course in Luxury Sustainable Fashion

Kering, the giant conglomerate of high-end goods, teamed up with London College of Fashion to release the first-ever digital course in luxury fashion and sustainability. The company put their best sustainability specialists to collaborate with...

Moncler Opens MFW with 8 Collaborative Collections

Moncler opened the Milan Fashion Week this season a day earlier than usual while London Fashion Week's shows were still running. Anyway, the lifestyle brand mostly known for its jackets couldn't hold the exciting new....