Leggings are meant for pleasures. It’s that simple – no one ever had deep thoughts about leggings. Except for Glamour that even went a step further to bring you 7 mind-blowing facts about leggings. Well, it turns out that leggings carry the wow factor, not only when they are on the fitness guru’s Instagram account. The comfiest bottoms on earth have a dark side as well and you can find it out in the video below.



Women usually have more expenses than men: beauty treatments, makeup products, clothing and so on. Luckily they don’t have to pay more for leggings. This is completely unfair, but true. Men’s leggings are more expensive than the women’s ones. On the brighter side, men don’t wear leggings that much. Anyway, they still have to pay on average $6 more for a pair of leggings. The good thing is that the average price of a pair of yoga pants has significantly dropped in the last couple of years. In 2014 we had to spare in average $50 for a good pair of leggings. Fortunately, nowadays we have to pay on average $20 for the same thing. Keeping yourself chic with leggings has never been easier.

Another fact that goes in favor to women is that 99% of yoga pants on the market are made for ladies. Apparently, the leggings industry isn’t very inclusive. Anyway, men aren’t crazy about yoga pants. But still, the fact that from millions of leggings on the market, men only get 1% is a bit sad. Thankfully, leggings are versatile and don’t necessarily have a gender tag, or at least you can ignore it.

Lululemon is probably the first brand that comes to your mind when leggings are the hot topic. Surprisingly, Lululemon isn’t the leading leggings brand. Turns out that Alo Yoga holds the 1st place when it comes to top legging brands. The Los Angeles-based company counts fashion icons Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as customers. Lululemon, on the other hand, is among the pricier leggings brands. Their leggings in average cost more than $100.

One thing is for sure: Americans pay big bucks for yoga pants. Mind-blowing $16 billion went to yoga classes and equipment in 2016. Naturally, because yoga classes require chic leggings. You can always look on-point with the right leggings. Thanks to athleisure nowadays you can take leggings everywhere with you. Being comfortable and fancy at the same time has never been easier. Watch the video to find out all the cool facts about leggings.