This fall is all about the boots. It’s safe to say that we have some of the most exciting boot trends this season. It’s all about making a statement with your booties. And boots are far from the ordinary these. From vibrant colors to attention-grabbing prints and new It boot styles, we witnessed some serious boot madness on the streets this season. Here is a video of 7 of the biggest boot trends this fall. Take notes if you still need to upgrade your shoe collection with some trending boot styles.



You’d be surprised what boots can do this fall. Some styles are so statement-making that can upgrade even a lazy outfit. First, there is the color factor. Many designers played up vibrant hues this fall when it comes to footwear. One of the most trending booties right now are the red-hued ones. Red, in general, is having a moment this fall. All of the biggest It gals stocked up on red boots for the season. From thigh-high show-stopping red styles to street-approved pointed toe sock boots, a red bootie is a must in your shoe collection. We have already talked about the numerous ways to incorporate a red boot into your everyday style. Our style guru Holley Wolfe has more on this topic (bonus: shopping guide included!).

Another attention-grabbing boot trend this fall is the floral madness. Welcome to 2017 where florals aren’t just a spring thing. Floral boots are one of the fall’s most popular items. You need zero effort for the rest of your outfit, these vibrant floral booties have the power to elevate your style in just seconds. Balenciaga‘s floral sock pointed toe boots are one of the cool girl’s staples this year. Everyone from the most famous A-listers to the most influential fashion personalities owns a pair of these. Burned orange, fuchsia, and green – a color combo that screams “You can’t miss me.”

The thigh-high boots are another trending item everyone should have in their shoe collection. Style reasons aside, these leggy heels provide warm coverage for your legs in these cold days. Over-the-knee boots are unarguably one of the most versatile boot styles. Take them for a walk around town with your oversized knitted sweater, mini skirt or an Instagram-approved sweater dress. Opt for a velvet thigh-high boot style if you want to double up on trending items. Velvet from head to toes is another style staple this fall.