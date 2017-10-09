7 Sneaker Trends You’ll See This Fall

Sneakers aren’t just a sporty piece anymore. For a while now sneakers are a staple in the fashion-forward girl’s style. Accepting the sneakers on the fashion scene wasn’t hard at all. And thanks to sneakers we can look insanely chic while feeling extra comfortable. Just recently we talked how versatile are the sneakers. There are styles that look good even with elegant outfits. Before you buy a new pair, make sure you know the latest sneaker trends. Take a look at the 7 biggest sneaker trends you’ll see everywhere this fall.



Florals aren’t reserved just for spring and summer. We have already talked about different ways to wear florals this summer. Besides clothing pieces that feature a floral print, this fall you will need floral embellished sneakers. The floral embroidered ones are a preferable option. The floral embroidered sneakers will keep the florals in full bloom even when is cold outside.

Another trend this fall will be the star-studded sneakers. Sneakers with vibrant star print aren’t just a teenage shoe piece. This style will be available in many chic versions. The star-studded sneakers are statement footwear. These sneakers will spice up even the simplest outfit. If you prefer bolder outfits, don’t hesitate to pair them with other statement clothing pieces.

For all your elegant outfits get a pair of velvet sneakers. These sneakers look very classy and will go well even with dresses and skirts. Wear the velvet sneakers with feminine outfits. You would feel extra stylish while wearing comfortable sneakers.

You don’t have to look for sneakers only at sporty brands. Many brands nowadays sell a variety of styles. The sneakers took the fashion world by storm. So they are available at almost any streetwear brand now.