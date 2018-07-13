Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips

70s Babe Outfit Of The Week

By Updated on

Sometimes you just feel spunky, and you need to dress the part. These are always fun days for me, because dressing from another era seems to always lift my mood.  If my outfit is bland then my attitude is bland. If my outfit is exciting, then my mood is lighter and happier. This original JC Penny’s jumpsuit in wearing was scored at A Current Affair, which is the holy mecca of vintage fashion that happens all over the U.S. I saw this piece and fell in love, but was afraid it was not going to fit. Luckily, it fit perfectly! Below I have sourced out 8 amazing vintage jumpsuits for you to choose from including some rocking boots to boot *insert chuckle*.

Get This Jumpsuit For $128.00 Here.

Get This Jumpsuit For $77.00 Here.

Get This Jumpsuit For $225.00 Here.

Get This Jumpsuit For $136.90 Here.

Get This Jumpsuit For $68.00 Here.

Get This Jumpsuit For $49.50 Here.

Get These Boots For $259.99 Here.

Get These Boots For $99.90 Here.

Get These Boots For $633.00 Here.

Get These Boots For $178.80 Here.

Get These Sunglasses For $8.00 Here.

Get These Sunglasses For $9.90 Here.

Get These Sunglasses For $25.00 Here.

Get These Sunglasses For $20.00 Here.

 

 

 

Recent Posts

70s Babe Outfit Of The Week

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips

70s Babe Outfit Of The Week

Sometimes you just feel spunky, and you need to dress the part. These are always fun days for me, because dressing from another era seems to always lift my mood.  If my outfit is bland...

J. Crew’s New Collection Has Sizes Up To 5X

Fashion

J. Crew’s New Collection Has Sizes Up To 5X

The fashion industry in 2018 is going through more changes than ever. And it’s all for the better. Inclusivity and diversity are becoming a priority for fashion houses, both fast fashion, and luxury ones. J....

Chic, Trendy Summer Outfits To Steal From Bloggers

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Chic, Trendy Summer Outfits To Steal From Bloggers

It can be really hard to keep up with the latest trends, especially during summer when there are so many things going on. That's why we chose 16 trendy looks from our favorite bloggers, which...

NYX Collabs With Influencer Alissa Ashley on 45 Shades of Foundation

Perfumes & Makeup

NYX Collabs With Influencer Alissa Ashley on 45 Shades of Foundation

The magical number 40 in the beauty industry is getting a huge competition. After Rihanna's Fenty Beauty took the makeup world by storm with its 40-shade foundation range, brands started to feel the pressure to...

10 Hottest Steals of The Week

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup shopping

10 Hottest Steals of The Week

The temperatures are insanely high these days which is another reason to keep your body well moisturized. This week we tracked the best deals for fragranced body lotions perfect for summer. Slide through this article...