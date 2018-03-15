Fashion

8 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Take Your Jeans on a Date

By Updated on

Jeans are such a versatile piece of clothing. You can go from sporty to chic in just minutes. Watch the video for the best celebrity-approved tips on how to dress up your jeans and even take them on a date with you.

Recent Posts

8 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Take Your Jeans on a Date

Fashion

8 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Take Your Jeans on a Date

Jeans are such a versatile piece of clothing. You can go from sporty to chic in just minutes. Watch the video for the best celebrity-approved tips on how to dress up your jeans and even...

Succulent Hair is Taking Over Instagram

Hairstyles Trends Video

Succulent Hair is Taking Over Instagram

These low-maintenance plants have inspired a hair trend that you won't be able to resist. See all the prettiest succulent-inspired dye jobs in this video.

Yellow Madness: How To Pull Off Spring’s Hottest Eyeshadow

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Yellow Madness: How To Pull Off Spring’s Hottest Eyeshadow

The yellow color is taking the fashion and beauty world by storm! There is no need to avoid this very wearable (yes, you read that right) color in your makeup looks. Remember the flattering yellow...

Colourpop to Drop Spring Butterfly-Themed Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Colourpop to Drop Spring Butterfly-Themed Collection

The game-changer in the beauty industry Colourpop Cosmetics is treating us with yet another insanely cute collection. Dubbed Butterfly collection, the latest Colourpop drop is inspired by spring's most vibrant colors and, of course, butterflies....

Kat Von D Announced 10-Year Anniversary Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Kat Von D Announced 10-Year Anniversary Collection

The news is officially out. Kat Von D is launching a collection to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous makeup brand. With this guru, every month is a holiday. She keeps dropping new, exciting...