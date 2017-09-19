Fashion

New York Fashion Week Had the Most Plus-Size Models Ever

By Updated on

It’s official: The New York Fashion Week has finally opened up more about beauty at all sizes. The issue of diversity in the fashion industry has been very discussed lately. As a result to that, the SS 2018 NYFW had runway shows that featured models of all sizes, generations, and races. Every year more designers care about the diversity at their shows. During SS 2018 NYFW 9 designers included plus-size models. Total of 208 size-diverse models were a part of the SS 2018 NYFW both on the runway and the presentations. This is a record-breaking number in the history of the NYFW. See the mesmerizing looks that the curvy beauties flaunted on the show in the video below.

Last year only 27 plus-size models made an appearance, so this is a very remarkable result. According to Fall 2017 Runway Diversity Report, 31.5% of the designers included more plus-size models and models of color this year. Among the designers who had plus-size models on their shows is Christian Siriano. The young designer is a huge supporter of the body-positive movement. Christian Siriano invites curvy models to his shows on a regular basis.

New York Fashion Week Had The Most Plus-Size Models Ever green cutout maxi dress
Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv

Addition Elle is another brand that stood for diversity this year. The brand is known for its size-inclusive collections and collaborations with body positivity advocates such as Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods. This was Addition Elle’s debut show on the NYFW. The brand had very size-inclusive model cast. Other inclusive brands include Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Chromat, Anna Sui, Rebecca Minkoff, and The Blonds.

New York Fashion Week Had The Most Plus-Size Models Ever white and black dress
Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv

The body positivity isn’t a trend but an evolution. The SS 2018 NYFW was a step forward toward more inclusive fashion and less body shaming. It’s finally time to spread positivity and break stereotypes.

New York Fashion Week Had The Most Plus-Size Models Ever plus-size lingerie
Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv

