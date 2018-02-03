Fashion Style Tips Trends Video

9 Cool-Girl Style Tips

By Updated on

9 Cool Girl Style Tips
Wondering how to take all those effortlessly cool outfits from your Pinterest board to real life? Here is the ultimate guide on how to nail the cool girl’s style.
Photo By @soniafrancex/Instagram

Recent Posts

9 Cool-Girl Style Tips

Fashion Style Tips Trends Video

9 Cool-Girl Style Tips

Wondering how to take all those effortlessly cool outfits from your Pinterest board to real life? Here is the ultimate guide on how to nail the cool girl's style. Photo By @soniafrancex/Instagram

This 8 Makeup Tips Will Take Ages Off Your Face

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup Video

This 8 Makeup Tips Will Take Ages Off Your Face

Our makeup habits have to change over the years. What once was flattering might age you now. We discovered the best 8 tips that will take ages off your face. Don't be surprised if you...

Fake 8 Hours of Sleep With This 2-second Makeup Trick We Learned From a Celeb Makeup Artist

Beauty Tips Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Fake 8 Hours of Sleep With This 2-second Makeup Trick We Learned From a Celeb Makeup Artist

Beauty sleep is a must, but when life gets in the way we have to fake things! We learned a mistake-proof makeup trick that will instantly make you look wide awake in just 2 seconds...

Style Predictions: The shoes From the Runways You’ll See Everywhere Soon

Fashion Video

Style Predictions: The shoes From the Runways You’ll See Everywhere Soon

The shoes that dominated the runways are now ready to rule the streets. Here are our predictions for the styles that you are about to see everywhere soon. Photo Credit: Getty Images

10 Times Designers Trolled Fashion

Fashion Video

10 Times Designers Trolled Fashion

You can sure have a Prada paper clip, Chanel boomerang, or Dolce and Gabbana art fridge if you are ready to spare hundreds and thousands of dollars on these ridiculously expensive items. Designers don't always...