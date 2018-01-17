90s Trends To Rock Today

It’s more than obvious that everyone is obsessed with fashion pieces reinvented from previous decades. During 2017 we witnessed the rise of many upgraded past trends. Influences from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s dominated in the collections of many luxury brands. And now we are glad to inform you that the 90s looks are here to stay. During the last fashion month and Spring 2018 collections, most of the looks that fashion houses presented made a reference to the golden age.

Back in the ’90s, menswear-inspired suits were a big thing for ladies. At that time women wore them as oversized ensembles, embracing their tomboy style. You could see them on celebrities for red carpet events and as a part of the style of many fashion icons. These days you should have at least one power suit in your closet. If you prefer relaxed cuts, then you have a lot of options. It seems that the check, plaid, and tartan are going to dominate again in the upcoming seasons. So, that is one of the options that guarantee a chic, fashionable outfit. And for the ladies who love wearing feminine designs, such suits these days are available in many forms, colors, and prints.

Denim on denim looks made a come-back somewhere in the mid-2017. This is another huge trend that you should set your eyes on. It doesn’t seem that the denim craziness will go away anytime soon. You probably already own a great denim jacket, which compliments every single one of your outfits. If you don’t’, it’s time to get one. Among other things, denim skirts, shirts, and tops are an already proven trend, established by fashionable celebrities.

Crop tops and tube tops are something every trendy lady should wear this year. There was a time when everyone was obsessed with these tiny garments that are both chic and classy. It all depends on how you wear them. When you don’t want to reveal too much, just go with a black crop top. And for times when you want to be a full-on fashion blogger, you should experiment with tube tops in metallics, neon or statement prints.

Check out these chic ’90s-inspired items, that you can rock today. Last year was the year of throwbacks in fashion. From what we saw so far, at least part of 2018 will be ruled by the ’90s. Maybe you should even dig dip in your closet and find some vintage pieces that date back to those times.

Flared Pants