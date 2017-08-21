Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Celebrity Style Guide: How to Master The Monochromatic Trend

By Updated on

Prev1 of 24

You have probably seen many fashion influencers wearing the same color from head to toes. It is called the monochromatic trend and is definitely something you should try. This trend started some time ago, and now every single celebrity is rocking monochromatic outfits.

It may sound very simple, but there are certain rules that you should follow. First of all, you can do any color you want, as long as it doesn’t look too much. That is why pastels are the best option for a monochromatic outfit. Soft cream, variations of nude, baby pink, and pale blue are ideal. Another celebrity color of choice is the canary yellow.

If this is your first time going monochrome, you can just do the outfit in one color, and experiment with other colors for the shoes, bag, and the accessories. If you are a real fashion guru, then feel free to do everything in the same shade. After all, the whole look doesn’t have to be in the exact same color. Feel free to play with different tones of one color.

Celebrities are already a proven source of inspiration for many styles and trends. Trendsetters such as Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and more already tried the monochromatic trend. The gorgeous J Lo opted for a daring look, with a sexy tight dress in canary yellow and a coat in the same shade. Kendall, on the other hand, went for calmer and duller tones in gray.

Scroll down for more monochromatic celebrity looks and get inspired.

Celine Dion

A Celebrity Style Guide on How to Master the Monochromatic Trend Celine Dion
Photo Credit: Splash News
Prev1 of 24

Recent Posts

Halo Eyes Makeup Will Change The Way You Highlight

Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Halo Eyes Makeup Will Change The Way You Highlight

The main goal with the halo eyes makeup technique is to create an illusion of a bright halo on the center of your eyelids. To create the halo you will need a bright, preferably shimmery eyeshadow....

Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Best Sister Moments

Celebrities

Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Best Sister Moments

The beautiful Kate and Pippa Middleton are among the most popular sister duos in the world. We all got to know Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge when she started dating Prince William. Pippa, on the...

Celebrity Style Guide: How to Master The Monochromatic Trend

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Celebrity Style Guide: How to Master The Monochromatic Trend

You have probably seen many fashion influencers wearing the same color from head to toes. It is called the monochromatic trend and is definitely something you should try. This trend started some time ago, and...

Burt’s Bees Will Launch a Full Range Makeup Line

Perfumes & Makeup

Burt’s Bees Will Launch a Full Range Makeup Line

The brand that offers the best lip balms, lotions, lip oils and face wipes will finally launch a full range makeup line. Burt's Bees' products only rely on natural and healthy ingredients that are good...

MSGM Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

Fashion

MSGM Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

MSGM’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection celebrates the unisex fashion. Although the pieces are marked as womenswear, both man and women could wear them. In the last couple of years, the gender-bending concept of fashion has been...