Celebrity Style Guide: How to Master The Monochromatic Trend

You have probably seen many fashion influencers wearing the same color from head to toes. It is called the monochromatic trend and is definitely something you should try. This trend started some time ago, and now every single celebrity is rocking monochromatic outfits.

It may sound very simple, but there are certain rules that you should follow. First of all, you can do any color you want, as long as it doesn’t look too much. That is why pastels are the best option for a monochromatic outfit. Soft cream, variations of nude, baby pink, and pale blue are ideal. Another celebrity color of choice is the canary yellow.

If this is your first time going monochrome, you can just do the outfit in one color, and experiment with other colors for the shoes, bag, and the accessories. If you are a real fashion guru, then feel free to do everything in the same shade. After all, the whole look doesn’t have to be in the exact same color. Feel free to play with different tones of one color.

Celebrities are already a proven source of inspiration for many styles and trends. Trendsetters such as Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and more already tried the monochromatic trend. The gorgeous J Lo opted for a daring look, with a sexy tight dress in canary yellow and a coat in the same shade. Kendall, on the other hand, went for calmer and duller tones in gray.

Scroll down for more monochromatic celebrity looks and get inspired.

Celine Dion