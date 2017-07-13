Fashion

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection



Stella McCartney is a designer that knows how to bring glamour into sportswear. Every single collaboration between the English fashion designer and Adidas is a huge success and leaves everyone eagerly waiting for the next one. Stella knows how to mix function and fashion, without changing the sole purpose of the designs. She used the ultra-stretchy and breathable fabrics in a very stylish and fashionable way for the Ready-to-Wear 2017 collection.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss jacket leggings

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss leggings

In the Fall 2017 collaboration with Adidas, McCartney implemented a lot of bright colors and fun patterns. The sportswear line includes leggings, shorts, jackets, various types of sneakers and backpacks. One of the most striking pieces is the pink and orange tight bodysuit. On another shot, you can see high-rise leggings made from the same distinctive fabric, paired with a cropped dark pink sweatshirt.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss bodysuit

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss swetshirt leggings

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss leggings sweatshirt

Another standout in the line is the printed colorful jacket paired with matching shorts, made of 100 percent recycled polyester. All of the other jackets are super-cool and carry fun prints in multiple colors. They can be worn in different surroundings thanks to the cutting-edge fabrics. The sneakers are super light and stylish. McCartney brought back a style from the 90s- the Adidas Climalite and upgraded it with her special charm.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss printed jacket and shorts

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss sneakers bodysuit

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss leggings jacket

An important fact is that the collection is made of sustainable materials. Among the fabrics used, is the 100 percent recycled polyester and the Parley ocean plastic yarn. The Parley material is made of plastic waste that is found in the ocean. Parley is a company that is fighting to raise awareness about the pollution of the oceans. This time they partnered with Adidas, and a part of the earnings will be donated to the nonprofit organization Sea Shepherd. Cyrill Gutsch from Parley and Captain Paul Watson from Sea Shepherd also attended the presentation of Stella’s Resort 2018 Collection.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss jacket and leggings

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss leggings

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss leggings jacket

The supermodel Karlie Kloss is the star of the advertising campaign. In the pictures, you can see Karlie rocking Stella’s designs while doing yoga poses and running in the woods. The collection will be available starting from July 15. Even if you are not a sportswear lover, this vibrant collection will make you want to buy all of the pieces. It is the perfect line that combines sustainable materials, stylish designs, and sportswear for any outdoor activity.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss leggings

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss jacket shorts

Adidas by Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection Karlie Kloss

Photo Courtesy: Adidas by Stella McCartney

