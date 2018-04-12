Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Season 3 Drop One

The long-awaited Season 3 of the Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals collaboration is finally here. This partnership turned out to be a huge thing from the very beginning. Alexander and his innovative designs for Adidas have fans going crazy over every new release. So each time that a new season drops, it’s instantly known that everything will be sold out in a matter of hours.



For Wang, it’s not only about design. He pays a lot of attention to the presentation. So all the previous collaborations with Adidas were advertised in the best possible ways you can imagine. This time, the designer is taking his favorite models and muses on a trip from L.A. to Coachella. The fun road trip will include the popular modeling names Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton. Cat McNeil and Lexi Boling. The whole event will be streamed on social media so you can also tag along with the journey.

The theme for the first drop of Season 3 is that perfection is not always the best way to go. Wang reworked some of the signature Adidas signs and presented their undone versions. Instead of plastering the Originals logo all over his activewear, he turned it upside down and gave the garments a chic touch. He wants to present a case where flawed goods are not thrown away, but are the latest trend. And we’re sure that all the fans will agree with him. The main inspiration came from errors that happen in the production of factory items. In other words, perfection doesn’t exist and mistakes can even happen to machines. One-of-a-kind items are sometimes more valuable than widespread classics.

“We turned the famous Adidas trefoil upside down. It’s symbolic. Starting over and tearing things up is always the most inspiring moments for me.”- the designer explained regarding the collection.

The first drop of Season 3 features super-cool sneakers that come in fierce orange, black, green and more. Wang included chic tracksuit combos that are made of shorts and zipped sweatshirts. Among other items, the two brands will release hoodies, sweatshirts, ponchos, crop tops, bandanas and more. It is a thirteen-piece collection that delivers all the sporty essentials you need for spring and summer.

The best thing is that the first drop is only days away. The official launch date is April 21 and it will arrive in all the Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals stores, as well as select retailers. If you prefer to shop online, you can head over to alexanderwang.com and adidas.com.

Photo Credit: Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang