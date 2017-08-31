Fashion

Agent Provocateur’s Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie

By Updated on

The luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is known for its sultry campaigns and racy lingerie. The brand was founded by Serena Rees back in 1994. Today, the same woman turns her focus to something more progressive. Serena sold the brand a decade ago but she never lost her passion for designing lingerie. She is currently working on something new and exciting on the market. Les Girls Les Boys is Serena’s new label that will debut gender-fluid lingerie, underwear and street wear for both men and women.

The idea was born after Serena realized there is a “disconnection” on the market. She spent years analyzing the behavior of her children and their friends. She discovered that younger generations have a different view on sex and sexuality. The leading lingerie brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Agent Provocateur apparently aren’t relevant to the needs of the younger generations anymore. That’s how Serena started working on her inclusive Les Girls Les Boys label.

Agent Provocateur's Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie Les Girls Les Boys graphic tee
Photo By @lesgirlslesboys/Instagram
Agent Provocateur's Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie Les Girls Les Boys
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

“The last decade has seen the rise of totally unobtainable and hypersexualized body images, particularly for women, fueled by the era of internet, social media and plastic surgery. It is wrong and it is worrying because it makes people so unhappy and insecure. In a weird way, I feel a little responsible for it,” the designer admits.

The brand will launch on September 1 with a collection of 100 pieces. The pieces won’t be anything like the Agent Provocateur’s lingerie. Serena Rees developed simple and wearable aesthetic without kinky BDSM pieces, lace bodices and pasties. Les Girls Les Boys is made to satisfy the millennials. The collection is rich with minimalistic designs that will seamlessly blend with the street wear attire of the young progressive crowd.

Agent Provocateur's Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie Les Girls Les Boys graphic tee
Photo By @lesgirlslesboys/Instagram
Agent Provocateur's Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie Les Girls Les Boys
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

The women who brought lingerie to everyday fashion and made a fortune out of it might do the same thing with Les Girls Les Boys. The designs carry the “bed to street” idea so you could enjoy wearing them both inside and outside of the bedroom. The gender-fluid collection includes graphic tees, sweats, bodysuits, sports bras and more. The comfy items don’t have a gender tag so everyone can wear them. The name of the brand will appear on the bands of the intimates. Many lingerie brands put their logo on the bands and it seems that the young crowd loves this feature.

Agent Provocateur's Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie Les Girls Les Boys graphic tee
Photo By @lesgirlslesboys/Instagram
Agent Provocateur's Founder Will Launch Gender-Fluid Lingerie Les Girls Les Boys
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Les Girls Les Boys collection will be available starting from tomorrow on the brand’s website. The items will also be available at brick-and-mortar stores such as Nordstrom and Selfridges.

