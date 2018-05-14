Celebrities Fashion Video

Aishwarya Rai Wins The Cannes Red Carpet in a Dramatic Butterfly Dress

By Updated on

Aishwarya Rai once again stole the show in Cannes! Feast your eyes on possibly the most dramatic gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in this video.

Meghan Markle’s Father Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding

Celebrities Video

In an unexpected turn of events, Meghan Markle's father announced that he won't be attending the royal wedding. For more details watch the video.

Huda Beauty Drops the Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette

Perfumes & Makeup

Huda Beauty Drops the Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette

When talking about epic makeup products, Huda Beauty ones are adored by everyone starting from day one. These are the items that sell out right away and the ones you stock on. One of those...

Kendall Jenner Takes Major Fashion Risks in Cannes

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Kendall Jenner Takes Major Fashion Risks in Cannes

If you thought that the naked dress trend is over after the 2018 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner will prove you wrong! Feast your eyes on the supermodel's riskiest Cannes outfits in this video.

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Sarah Burton designed yet another gorgeous collection for Alexander McQueen. The fashion house's Pre-Fall 2018 lineup is out of this world. Think of delicate lace, tailored-to-perfection silhouettes, and intricate details. The collection is infused with...