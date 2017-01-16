Alberta Ferretti’s Couture Spring 2017 Collection Embraces Dark Elegance

Alberta Ferretti’s pre-fall 2017 season has been hitting it big throughout this Milan Men’s Fashion Week, with the designer showcasing not only a sellout capsule collection, but also her pre-fall 2017 and couture spring 2017 lineups.

When asked by Vogue about the choice of showcasing these three shows together, Alberta Ferretti explained her reasons with a sense of positivity that, along with her couture spring 2017 collection’s proposals, will help many stop worrying about their problems and breathe a sigh of relief (even if it is for a few minutes).

“I wanted to have a more direct approach to today’s challenging times. Besides, it’s a way to celebrate my creative process as a sort of loop, where one thing leads naturally to another,” she answered.

For her Alberta Ferretti couture spring/summer 2017 collection, the Italian designer opted for a familiarly high-end scenario, in which reminiscences of an old-time salon gathering could be vividly visible. She herself welcomed many Italian and international socialites to the show, unveiled the collection at the imposing Palazzo Donizetti in Milan, giving the illusion she was receiving them “at home in an intimate setting.”

As a result, her couture spring 2017 show was all about a sense of timeless beauty that got celebrated in every aspect, from the more sophisticatedly intricate to casual-chic designs. While looking at each one of the staples, one cannot help but feel lost in their addictive aesthetics, which indeed will make almost anyone forget about all the bad that there is in the world.

Filled with both separates and more conventional evening frocks, Alberta Ferretti’s spring 2017 couture collection mainly features a seductive dark-toned color palette, the captivating motifs of which got alternated with equally astounding fiery reds, ethereal whites and even a few metallic grays.

Although the silhouettes are those we usually see in any Ferretti couture show, namely ones that could make any woman feel like a diva, this time around they got revamped and refined by either off-the-shoulder or plunging-V necklines, and even flared cuts and structured shoulders. Those who love turtlenecks and high, rounded necks will surely find their must-have sweaters in this collection, the perfect one to wear on the most special occasion.

Sumptuous and opulent, the collection also combines contrasting fabrics, such as velvet, sheer patterns and fur, often juxtaposing sleek effects with more opaque ones. Such a choice adds a flattering allure to most of the silhouettes, enhancing the models’ figures and treating us to a dream array of haute couture looks, indeed.

Photos courtesy of Vogue