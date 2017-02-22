Alberta Ferretti Celebrated Multiculturalism & a Multifaceted Collection at Fall 2017 MFW Show

Alberta Ferretti’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection just made its debut at Milan Fashion Week, hitting the headlines for two main reasons.

Filled with proposals that take the breath away indeed (and which we will browse through in a moment), Alberta Ferretti’s fall 2017 runway show was particularly important culture-wise, as it strengthened the intersectional feminist theme most of the latest Fashion Weeks have embraced throughout the past two seasons. Among the many astounding models (hello again, Gigi Hadid!), Italian couturier Alberta Ferretti asked top model Halima Aden to join the show and walk for her fall/winter 2017-18 rtw showing.

Why is that so important, you may ask? Well, to be fairly honest, it shouldn’t even be that important, but it is. Halima Aden, who is definitely having a great week (she just signed with IMG Models and walked for the Yeezy Season 5 runway show, too), appeared on stage wearing her hijab, which shouldn’t actually be a huge deal.

Given the dark times we are currently living, however, Alberta Ferretti’s move is an empowering and important choice indeed, which encourages us to never be afraid of what we are regardless of our religion, race, or any other amazing thing we may be, profess or believe in, as long as we live in peace and respect each other.

Non-so-subtle political points of view aside, Alberta Ferretti’s fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection blew Milan Fashion Week away for another main reason, which is the collection itself. Extremely variegated in both styles and textures, Ferretti’s collection was coherently showcased per different motifs, with its grand finale being just the icing on the cake.

All in all, we could say that the Alberta Ferretti fall 2017 proposals were all linked to one another through the common fil rouge of the evening-approved fashions, which here leaned towards ample and purposely imposing figures. To highlight this concept, Alberta Ferretti carefully embroidered cascades of crystals on most of the dresses, creating something unique that was neither too annoyingly opulent, nor too simple.

Even the collection’s third part, which came after a few optical separates and a dream array of Thirties-inspired ensembles, didn’t appear too opulent, even though it was mostly refined with luxuriously tailored velvet fabrics.

After this velvet-inspired section, Ferretti treated us to a sort of “calm before the storm”, showcasing four gorgeous, airy and ethereal Nature-inspired dresses, the goddess-like figures of which were magically otherworldly. This small line within the line served as the introduction for the Alberta Ferretti fall 2017 show’s grand finale, which consisted of the most beautiful gowns and capes we have seen so far, and which evoked fairytale vibes that we bet many celebrities, socialites and even royal members will use starting from autumn this year.

