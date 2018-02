Alberta Ferretti surprised with a Fall 2018 lineup full of denim and street-ready pieces that were unlike anything she has done before. The show-opener Kaia Gerber was followed by other Insta-famous models that were most certainly invited to create buzz among the millennials. Is Alberta Ferretti abandoning her timeless and feminine aesthetic? Only time will tell. Until we get all the answers feel free to enjoy the best moments from Ferretti’s Milan Fashion Week show.

Photo Credit: Getty Images