Alberta Ferretti’s Pre-Fall 2017 Runway Show in Milan Celebrates a Rainbow Week

Alberta Ferretti’s pre-fall 2017 runway show put us in a full-load Milan Fashion Week mood already, as the Italian designer unveiled her limited edition collection in Milan today, also surprising everyone with a capsule collection of sweaters that those who have a million things to do during the week will surely appreciate.

Ferretti, who is one of the busiest women in town, often finds herself overwhelmed with the many things she has to do, which is why she decided to make it easier for those who need something cheerful and motivating to keep their calendar in check, by releasing a seven-piece capsule collection of sweaters named the Rainbow Week.

Alberta Ferretti’s see-now-buy-now capsule collection, now available for purchase, comprises 7 Nineties- and rainbow-inspired sweaters with the names of the seven days of the week embroidered up on the chest, with each color representing “a new day and a new state of mind”. Ferretti’s brand new capsule collection was presented on the catwalk by both male and female models, and we bet the pieces are already flying off the shelves!

“People who know me joke because I’m always running around and never really know what day it is,” Alberta Ferretti explained to Vogue. “I always have a million things to do, a thousand ideas in my mind, and never enough time in the day.” The sweaters, which cost $495 each, were just a small part of the runway show that was memorable for sure.

The Alberta Ferretti pre-fall 2017 runway show was, in fact, extremely diverse both in terms of styles and color choices, with Alberta Ferretti carefully matching color-blocking motifs as well as solid-colored garments with staples the details of which recalled the former.

The days of the week and color-block aside, the limited edition Alberta Ferretti pre-fall 2017 collection featured three other main motifs, two of which already are some of the upcoming pre-fall season’s hottest trends: flared cuts and floral intarsia. While the former got predominately translated to lightweight, slightly lingerie-inspired flared trousers with cropped flared cuts, the latter found its way embroidered in everything from bomber jackets to structured dresses, the golden accents of which made each one of the proposals look even fancier, if possible.

The third most revisited pattern was the use of sheer embroideries, the ethereal motifs of which were transposed not only to the aforementioned flared pants, but also to shirts, gowns and tops, often as a way to balance the heaviness and textured fabrics of the garments (especially when it comes to the velvet ensembles).

As for the collection’s overall attitude, Alberta Ferretti coherently showcased all of her proposals from the most casual ones to evening-inspired looks, filling us with inspiration aplenty from the first hours of the morning to those late nights spent having fun at a party (albeit, with the collection being Ferretti’s, the parties are always the most elegant in town).

