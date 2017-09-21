Fashion

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

For Spring 2018, Alberta Ferretti decided to get out of her comfort zone and present something much different from before. The Italian designer has been in the fashion industry for most of her life, designing glamorous and elegant dresses. Trying to escape the red-carpet potential of her collections, Alberta presented a casual, relaxed collection that was full of surprises.

“I don’t want too many things. I felt this was an important moment to look back at the past and to think about what I want for the present.”- Ferretti explained backstage.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW sequined mini dress jacket

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW knitted dress

She found the inspiration for the collection in the most unexpected place. While Alberta was on vacation this summer she saw many women wearing their swimsuits with other pieces for parties. This was the starting point for Ferretti, who decided to shift from her signature high-end fashion moments. In this collection, you will not see the astonishing embellishments that you are used to seeing from Alberta. Instead, you will see ultra-famous models strutting down the runway wearing relaxed cuts, with a slight dose of glitter.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW brown one-piece swimsuit

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW sequined mini dress

The event took place at the glorious Rotonda della Besana in the capital of fashion. Alberta’s stellar line of models included Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Barbara Palvin, Alessandra Ambrosio, Izabel Goulart, Hailey Baldwin and more.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW lame strapless dress

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW black maxi dress

The Spring 2018 collection is Ferretti’s attempt to merge her past with the future. The show took an unexpected turn right from the start when Joan Smalls entered the runway wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. The A-list queue of supermodels who followed also wore one-piece swimwear either in black or dark brown. Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk were the exceptions, wearing black strappy bras paired with shorts and a skirt.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW black one-piece swimsuit

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW black strappy bra shorts blazer

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW black strappy bra skirt

The designs were a relaxed version of Alberta’s recognizable style. The designer presented long monochrome dresses and jumpsuits with a strong influence from the Greek and Roman culture. She paired them with leather strappy sandals, to match the historical vibe of the designs.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW white maxi dress

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW long black jumpsuit

The last and final part of the collection was the most glamorous and sensual one. Ferretti used elegance inspired by the 90s and presented designs in pastel lame. There were beautiful pleated pants, shirts, shorts and dresses, all of them in soft colors.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW lame pants shirt

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW lame shorts jacket

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW green pastel dress

Alberta Ferretti shifted from the rich embroidery and delicate chiffon, but she didn’t forget the sequins. The models rocked mesmerizing sequined suits, long dresses, and skirts. Ferretti proved that change is sometimes good, especially in fashion.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW sequined orange dress

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW sequined skirt shirt

Photo Credit: Kim Weston Arnold / Indigital.tv

