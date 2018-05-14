Sarah Burton designed yet another gorgeous collection for Alexander McQueen. The fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2018 lineup is out of this world. Think of delicate lace, tailored-to-perfection silhouettes, and intricate details. The collection is infused with a contrast between feminine and masculine elements. There are sublime lace pieces as well as structured suits, a wide range of silhouettes to choose from.



Playing with contrasts is in the DNA of Sarah Burton‘s aesthetic. She manages to blend opposites into dreamy combinations. Take the long lace top and the athleisure pants look or the romantic dresses worn underneath leather corsets, for example. It’s romance against edginess, but they are a feast for the eyes together.

The Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018 collection is based on workmanship, which is another recognizable element of Sarah Buton’s designs. She added life to the dresses with layers of ruffles as well as appliques and sequins. The evening gowns are just stunning. Once you lay your eyes on them, you’ll get lost. Burton once again got inspired by the flora and fauna in the making of these beautiful designs. You can notice Art Noveau references and prints inspired by the drawings of Aubrey Beardsley. There is a sheer maxi number with gold bird and floral appliques ready to stop the show on some of the upcoming red carpet events. Speaking of sheer pieces, Sara Burton confirmed that this trend isn’t going anywhere soon. The collection offers multiple see-through pieces that actually show skin in a pretty classy way. Moreover, there are high-shine fully sequined gowns that carry excessive glamour.

Besides the elegant evening gowns, there are wear-everywhere dresses, some of those conservative enough to get the attention of the working women. In addition to those, the androgynous part of the collection is what will get busy ladies excited. Sarah Burton’s power pieces feature a dose of urban edge that makes them unique.

The Alexander Mc Queen Pre-Fall 2018 collection is full of versatility. There are stunning lace pieces and ruffle dresses for the ultimate style romantics. On the other hand, there are structured suits and separates for those who nurture androgynous style. Lastly, for the edgy gals, Sarah Burton offered looks spiced up with boned corsetry. Altogether, almost everyone will have a reason to check out the Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018 collection once it becomes available. Sarah Burton got you covered for in-between season dressing whatever your style is.

Photo Credit: Alexander McQueen