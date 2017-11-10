The reason why fashionistas love the pre-holiday season is the drops that make their holidays sparkly and shiny. Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen is on a mission to put all eyes on you without all the glitters and sparkles. For her Resort 2018 collection, the designer was inspired by the aristocratic glamour. While most designers lately paid tribute to the past several decades, Sara Burton went centuries back.

It was the Chatsworth visit and the “House Style” exhibition of the aristocratic Devonshire family that left her in awe. Their wardrobes were on display and Burton couldn’t take her eyes off of the spectacular ensembles. That’s how the show-stopping Alexander McQueen spring collection was born. Right there, those centuries-old pieces inspired Burton to make one of the most beautiful Alexander McQueen collections ever made.

For Resort 2018 collection Sarah Burton imagined what would young girls do if they would found themselves in a room full of clothes from their predecessors. She added a modern twist to the collection with the sheer details and the two-piece sets. The floral print and embellishments had a central point in the Resort 2018 collection. The embellishments were attention-grabbing and intricate. You could see them on gowns, tops, and knitted sweaters.

Besides the embellishments, Burton focused on the silhouettes. There is everything from romantic ruffles and uneven hemlines to confident almost masculine cuts and power shoulders. She used the trendiest of them all – the check print to manifest her idea of power dressing. The Alexander McQueen Resort 2018 collection offers business trench coats, power blazers, and office-approved trousers.

On the other hand, there were feminine insanely beautiful gowns that carried the glamour of the past centuries with a dose of contemporary vibe. One of the highlights was the two-piece dusty pink gown with a voluminous semi-embellished skirt and cropped embellished top. In the past ladies wouldn’t bare their tummy, but now millennials would. So, Sara Burton made sure to adapt these vintage-inspired pieces to the preferences of her young and modern clientele.

The great news is that nobody has to wait to get their hands on the Alexander McQueen Resort 2018 collection. The pieces are being delivered to the fashion houses’ stores right now. In this busy world of fashion you usually have to wait months for the collections to become available to purchase, but now you can treat yourself in this very moment.