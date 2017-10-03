Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

By Updated on

Sarah Burton is an innovative mind who loves a dose of eccentricity. Her Spring 2018 collection for Alexander McQueen was based on blooming gardens. And in that beautiful floral symphony, Sarah included edgy vibes by adding metallics, leather, and plaids.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral dress

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW metallic coat sheer skirt top

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW leather dress

Burton’s collection has a huge dose of optimism. Sarah’s home country is her inspiration. Her wild spirit has traveled to many amazing places all over England, and each trip stimulates new ideas. The theme for the Alexander McQueen Spring 2018 came very unexpectedly. Sarah and her team were on the way to visit a house in Great Dixter when they noticed breathtaking bloom gardens. The designer is a big nature lover, and these mesmerizing gardens were just the thing she needed. Once they came back, the whole office was decorated with pictures from the idyllic views and the new collection was born.

“So many terrible things happen in the world. We should celebrate people and fashion and creativity. I wanted to celebrate beauty and femininity. I wanted to do an uplifting collection.”- Burton said.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW black lace dress

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW voluminous skirt knitted oversized sweater

The English gardens were transformed into designs, in such an enchanting way that only Burton could do. The designer while creating also thought of the influences of sun, rain, and wind. Her detailed and quality craftsmanship came to life once again. Starting from intricate embroidery, romantic ruffles, grunge elements and tailored suits, she managed to pull it all off.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW frilled sheer dress

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW red blazer printed sleeves black pants

The power of preservation, and creating pieces that will last led to another interesting segment of the collection. English aristocrats are known for wearing their country clothes for ages until they fall apart. They also keep old dresses and elegant gowns in the family for many years. That is how Sarah came up with the deconstructed designs. It was exactly one of those segmented trench coats that opened the show. You could notice deconstructed jackets and even dresses that perfectly depicted the English village history.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW printed trench coat

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW denim jacket denim skirt

The night ended with an array of beautiful, elegant dresses, in vibrant colors and striking prints. Voluminous organza gowns with embroidery were paired with flat studded boots. That is the delicate beauty of Sarah’s designs. She has a special way of making two completely different directions work in a stunning final look.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW embroidered dress flowers

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral dress

And it wasn’t only flowers and glamour. There were unique pieces made of gingham, plaid and even leather. Sarah Burton once again managed to overpass everyone’s expectations by combining different worlds into one great Alexander McQueen Spring 2018 collection.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW plaid dress

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW black leather dress red collar zips

Photo: Kim WestonArnold / Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Sarah Burton is an innovative mind who loves a dose of eccentricity. Her Spring 2018 collection for Alexander McQueen was based on blooming gardens. And in that beautiful floral symphony, Sarah included edgy vibes by adding metallics,...

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

Beauty Tips

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

We live in such a busy world. And for us, women to maintain a multiple step beauty routine is very challenging. On the top of that, we spend hours and hours to get ready for...

Biggest Accessory Trends from SS 2018 PFW

Accessories Fashion Gallery Trends

Biggest Accessory Trends from SS 2018 PFW

Today is officially the last day of the exciting fashion month. Paris Fashion Week was as extravagant as always and full of surprises. Now, we can finally review all the latest trends, and start getting...

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Last time Giambattista Valli presented a collection that made Celine Dion dance after the show. His latest couture collection left everyone in awe and the ready to wear one that he showed during Paris Fashion...

Gorgeous Celebrity Makeup Looks Everyone Can Pull Off

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Gorgeous Celebrity Makeup Looks Everyone Can Pull Off

Fall is the season of heavy makeup glam. We have to admit that is a bit challenging to wear a lot of makeup when the temperatures are high. That’s why makeup junkies love the chilly...