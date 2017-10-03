Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Sarah Burton is an innovative mind who loves a dose of eccentricity. Her Spring 2018 collection for Alexander McQueen was based on blooming gardens. And in that beautiful floral symphony, Sarah included edgy vibes by adding metallics, leather, and plaids.

Burton’s collection has a huge dose of optimism. Sarah’s home country is her inspiration. Her wild spirit has traveled to many amazing places all over England, and each trip stimulates new ideas. The theme for the Alexander McQueen Spring 2018 came very unexpectedly. Sarah and her team were on the way to visit a house in Great Dixter when they noticed breathtaking bloom gardens. The designer is a big nature lover, and these mesmerizing gardens were just the thing she needed. Once they came back, the whole office was decorated with pictures from the idyllic views and the new collection was born.

“So many terrible things happen in the world. We should celebrate people and fashion and creativity. I wanted to celebrate beauty and femininity. I wanted to do an uplifting collection.”- Burton said.

The English gardens were transformed into designs, in such an enchanting way that only Burton could do. The designer while creating also thought of the influences of sun, rain, and wind. Her detailed and quality craftsmanship came to life once again. Starting from intricate embroidery, romantic ruffles, grunge elements and tailored suits, she managed to pull it all off.

The power of preservation, and creating pieces that will last led to another interesting segment of the collection. English aristocrats are known for wearing their country clothes for ages until they fall apart. They also keep old dresses and elegant gowns in the family for many years. That is how Sarah came up with the deconstructed designs. It was exactly one of those segmented trench coats that opened the show. You could notice deconstructed jackets and even dresses that perfectly depicted the English village history.

The night ended with an array of beautiful, elegant dresses, in vibrant colors and striking prints. Voluminous organza gowns with embroidery were paired with flat studded boots. That is the delicate beauty of Sarah’s designs. She has a special way of making two completely different directions work in a stunning final look.

And it wasn’t only flowers and glamour. There were unique pieces made of gingham, plaid and even leather. Sarah Burton once again managed to overpass everyone’s expectations by combining different worlds into one great Alexander McQueen Spring 2018 collection.

