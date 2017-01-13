Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2017 Campaign Immerses Us In the Beauty of The Sea Sand Dunes

Fairytale-like and poetically inspiring, the newest Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2017 campaign takes us on a journey to dreamy Africa’s northwest coast, with model Vittoria Ceretti figuratively helping us keep track of the label’s long path in the fashion industry.

Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, who is currently one of the industry’s shiniest emerging stars and whose approach to photography is always thoughtful and elegiac, Alexander McQueen’s spring 2017 campaign is equally minimalist and multi-faceted, showcasing only a few staples per picture while at the same time treating us to a stunning landscape, which could be figuratively seen as a projection of the label itself.

When not focusing on the garments Ceretti is sporting, Hawkesworth switches to majestic pictures that either see the desert or Ceretti’s sun-kissed silhouette as the sole protagonists, always making sure the steps she took while walking on the sand and the footprints were visible and left an inspiring mark on our lives as well.

The campaign makes us feel the warmth of the sand dunes by the sea, along which Vittoria strolls sensually, feeling the sun caress her skin and channeling her most romantic and effortless side donning ethereal, feminine gowns that seem to be out of this world!

To further enhance the simple yet thoughtful take on the latest Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2017 collection, creative director Sarah Burton focused on the line-up’s most standout pieces, which effortlessly recall the desert’s contradictions as well.

Lightweight yet structured, Alexander McQueen’s spring 2017 campaign is all about contrasting patterns, with sheer dresses, airy gowns and feminine off-the-shoulder cuts being flawlessly paired and alternated with heavyweight belts cinched at the waists and gipsy-inspired, dynamic accessories, such as necklaces and bangles with dangling details aplenty.

While see-through patterns are at the core of the campaign, as much as lingerie-inspired designs were the focal point of the collection’s aesthetics, leather accessories are the balancing staples the campaign needs to transpose both the harshness and otherworldly beauty of the desert into fashion, as its hypnotic nature has been charming many adventurous travelers and explorers for ages.

With the Alexander McQueen SS 2017 collection being so grandiosely imposing in styles, the campaign couldn’t, of course, miss the chance to showcase some of the line-up’s most jaw-droppingly embellished gowns, the intricate embroideries of which recall the dunes’ waves and enigmatic patterns.

Under these premises, we truly hope Burton and Jamie Hawkesworth will never stop inspiring each other!

Photos courtesy of Alexander McQueen