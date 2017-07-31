Fashion

Alexander Wang & Adidas Originals Release the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration

Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals released the first drop of their Season 2 collection. Alexander Wang constantly implements new changes in the way that he delivers his new collections. He launched the first collaboration in a very unusual way—by presenting it in trailer truck stores in Tokyo, New York, and London. For this one, he got even more innovative. The new designs will be sold through a text message Chatbot.

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals sneakers

The sale started on Saturday in New York at noon. Posters were placed around the city, containing information on how to order. The posters on the corner of Greenwich and Clarkson Streets have the codes for all of the designs, while the other ones only have the number that you need to send the text to. By sending a message to 917-512-7715 with the code of the product, you will get an immediate reply on whether it is still available or not. Wang has bike messengers dressed in his newest designs delivering the orders.

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals cycling onesie

“The activation is just as important as the products because it really speaks to the narrative and the concept,” Wang said. “If you see a wild posting, you could just text the number and order the item and get it essentially—in New York, where there are so many cycling messengers—delivered right to your home.”

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals sweatshirt

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals shirt

Alexander’s inspiration for this line was the rave culture and cycling. He got amazed while watching huge cycling events, and decided to create sportswear that carries that vibe. The neon colors in the line came from his Spring 2017 collection. The 27-piece unisex line includes several cycling-inspired designs such as a onesie, leggings, shorts, long sleeved shirts, and balaclavas. The other part of the collection is perfect for any type of activity, including working out. Those designs are much more traditional and you can find sweatshirts, shorts, hats, hoodies, and sneakers.

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals shorts

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals hoodie

“It kind of reminded me of Mad Max, when they’re going down [through] the desert and there are people with huge speakers,” Alexander said of his inspiration. “I liked the idea that they were all going to this destination, this underground, crazy rave.”

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals balaclava shorts

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals hat

The designs will be available in stores starting from August 5. You will be able to get the collection at Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang stores. Also the products will be available online at alexanderwang.com and Adidas.com/originals.

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals balaclava shorts

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals leggings

Alexander Wang Released the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration With Adidas Originals cycling shirt

Photo Courtesy: Alexander Wang X Adidas Originals

 

