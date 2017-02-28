Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals Spring 2017 Collection Drops!

After confirming his second collaboration with Adidas earlier this month, designer Alexander Wang revealed his Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals spring 2017 collection’s items are actually going to be released sooner than expected, with the first look at the staples already available online.

This second collaboration between Alexander Wang and Adidas follows the highly acclaimed first one, the garments and footwear of which literally flew off the shelves in a matter of minutes. This time around, the collection will officially launch in selected store on March 1st, while online (both at Adidas.com and Alexanderwang.com) it will be available starting from March the 4th.

According to WWD, initial brick-and-mortar stockists include “Barneys in New York, Colette in Paris, Boon the Shop in Seoul, Antonioli in Milan, Storm in Copenhagen, Joyce in Hong Kong and Dover Street Market in Tokyo”, where only a selection of 14 Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals spring 2017 items will be available for purchase. On the other hand, online as well as in flagship stores, a wider release of the collection will be sold starting from March 4th. In the months to come, Wang’s Adidas Originals collaboration will include a grand total of 84 different pieces!

But what does this second soon-to-be-sellout collection include? Entitled “Flip Track”, Alexander Wang’s second fashion line with Adidas Originals is all about athleisure, high-street fashions, here filtered through a Nineties-inspired, slightly anti-fashion lens. Overall, the collection could be regarded as relatively unisex, with tracksuits, shorts and crop tops designed to fit anyone.

“Flip Track” also includes a footwear line that consists of hybrids between the classic sneakers and the boots, which will particularly appeal to those who fancy Yeezy-like, athleisure indeed, type of shoes (as for the price, it varies from $180 to $230 depending on the model).

As for now, Alexander Wang’s capsule collection appears to be predominantly dipped in dark shades, such as burgundy, navy and black, with Adidas Originals’ signature white three stripes running across each staple. Deconstructed inside-out details have been utilized as well, probably being also the ones that emphasise Alexander Wang’s fascination for the millennials’ culture most.

A few hours ago, designer Alexander Wang also dropped the Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals spring 2017 campaign’s sneak peek on Instagram, revealing the campaign was shot by Juergen Teller, styled by Karl Templer and directed by Ferdinando Verderi. It features models of the moment Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling and Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie. Under these premises, we cannot wait to see what Wang has in store for us!

