Alexander Wang’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Show Unveiled Dark, All-Black Looks

Black on black, surrounded by a dark mood – Alexander Wang’s visions on the fall/winter 2017-18 season was one of his sensually gloomiest ever, with the runway show being both a fashion event and an after party.

For his Alexander Wang fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, the American designer aimed at emphasizing the importance of the runway shows because, as it often happens during the Fashion Weeks, most of those who attend the shows tend to be more preoccupied with the after parties rather than with the actual shows. For this reason, as a way to further highlight the collection, Wang emblazoned most of the stockings with bold “No After Party” prints, which got ironically used to complete most of the party-approved ensembles.

As it always happens when it comes to Alexander Wang, the fashion designer decided to throw his (no) after party away from the city centre, where many fashion events conventionally take place. The latest Alexander Wang fall/winter 2017-18 collection was unveiled at the RKO Hamilton Theatre, which was constructed in the early 1900s as a vaudeville house. Located in Harlem, the graffiti-scarred theatre perfectly recalled the collection’s theatrically dark vibes, enhancing the street-wear-inspired accents of the ensembles, too.

Prince of Wales check looks aside, the overall Alexander Wand fall 2017 collection was a mixture of elegant, even slightly couture-esque attire options, embellished from time to time with contrasting patterns, such as animal prints, mesh appliqués and casual t-shirts, which recalled both the collection’s darkest side, as well as the street-style-inspired prints we often see while wandering through the streets.

What linked the line-up’s garments all together, regardless of their common style, was the care Wang put in keeping a pleasant asymmetry in all on the figures. In pairing different separates, in fact, Alexander Wang made sure a synergetic balance was never to be missed, with short hems being combined with high-waisted cuts, and sweetheart necklines being matched, for example, with long, clean cuts.

As a result, all of the collection’s items resulted as being less austere in their aesthetics than what one would usually imagine when thinking about a head-to-toe total black outfit, especially when showcased in such a dark-toned environment.

Unlike some of Alexander Wang’s latest collections, first and foremost his spring/summer 2017 one, Wang’s take on the autumnal season was not that much focused on accessories, with the sole exception of a few studded handbags, cozy boots and patent heels making an appearance here and there.

Alexander Wang’s fall/winter 2017-18 woman is more eager to feel flawless in her clothes rather than carry her coolness in a bag – a forma mentis that was particularly visible through some of his models’ attitudes, which included models of the moment Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Natalie Westling, Julia Nobis, and Mica Arganara.

On the front rows, among Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Sofia Richie, a similar coolness was shared, with everyone relaxing and drinking Peroni beers, enjoying the show/ after party indeed.

