Alexander Wang couldn’t handle the role of CEO of his company for more than 15 months, but he sure knows how to dress CEOs. Lady bosses around the world still can’t get over the fact that Phoebe Philo left Céline and the fashion scene in general. But it seems that Alexander Wang can get them ready for work. Although everything that Wang does has a dose of edginess, the designer showed that he has knows how to do corporate as well.

Photo Credit: Getty Images