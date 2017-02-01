Alexander Wang to Design His Second Adidas Originals Collection

Alexander Wang’s second Adidas Originals collection has been confirmed by Alexander Wang himself! Adidas will always be a cool brand that is just a part of reality that is impossible to deny. Alexander Wang has an interesting aesthetic that is all his own and in his second collaboration with Adidas, he promises more colorful designs than the black and ones 84 pieces he launched for the spring season in his first ever Adidas Originals collaboration.

According to an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Wang said: “I really wanted to do something that felt DIY,” the statement later being clarified by Nic Galway who expressed that that not only did they use traditional materials rather than creating a new textile, they also played around with the iconic Adidas logo – flipping it upside down.

Nic Galway is the Vice President of Design for Adidas Originals, who co-created a new sneaker for the collection with Wang. “We turned the famous Adidas trefoil upside down,” he said, noting that the reasoning behind it is that “it’s symbolic. Starting over and tearing things up are always the most inspiring moments for me.” It is apparent that he’s very into the process and that could be one of the major reasons why his looks are so innovative.

For some brand lovers it can be hard to hear how different their favorite fashion staples may appear with the inclusion of a new opinion, but let’s be real – we’ll be good. It is hard to go wrong with Adidas; this is a home run either way. Thankfully Alexander Wang’s last foray into an Adidas collaboration was quite successful.

He has collaborated with several different collections before, each interesting and unique, so we can expect more innovative and aesthetically intriguing designs from the second Alexander Wang collaboration with Adidas. The interesting ‘pop up shops’ that made some of his designs immediately available thanks to the unmarked vans with the first collaboration will likely be repeated in the second.

More interestingly perhaps is the promise of the inclusion of a few Adidas archived colors that are hopefully not limited to “the firebird blue, the Stan Smith green, and the soccer-jersey orange” and apparently with a set of reasonable price tags. Prices are set to start at $80, which most of us are used to paying for the sneakers we want anyway, and going to top off at $450 a pair.

We will see how these new additions and inspirations could translate to the Adidas fashion line as well. The overall options are exciting and many people are already plotting out space in their closets for their new additions in more than just the classic black and white.

Photo courtesy of @alexanderwangny