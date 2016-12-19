Alexander Wang Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Depicts The Morning After A Wild Party

Many spring 2017 fashion campaigns are getting their best sponsorship thanks to iconic photographers and A-list models. Alexander Wang’s spring 2017 ad campaign is no less striking, as it not only got captured by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, but also features It-girls Anna Ewers, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling having fun in New York City.

Besides being one of the coolest spring 2017 ad campaigns, this shoot also goes philosophical thanks to a few well-thought gimmicks that make us think we are part of a different kind of reality.

Captioned with figurative “morning after”, Wang’s campaign depicts Ewers, Walton and Boling wandering through the city after a night out spent partying and dancing, with the actual party being Alexander Wang’s spring 2017 runway show and collection (which was all about festival- and party-ready proposals). While looking at them, we do, however, get the impression the campaign is just a fictional scenario that tricks us into thinking its protagonist are actually other people, such as those who support and are often spotted wearing Wang’s pieces of clothing (just to name a few, Kylie Jenner, Tyga and CL all posed for Wang’s fall 2016 ad campaign).

Instead of asking them to be featured in his spring 2017 ad campaign, he took other people to impersonate them, as a way to encourage us thinking about the feeling of estrangement many feel today.

“The images transport the viewer to a fictional gathering, a fantasy scenario that unfolds in the kitchen, the bathroom, on the dance floor, in the elevator, or a performer’s Green Room; all that seem to be behind the scenes. We see them captured in paparazzi-style arrivals images, and in an early morning Walk of Shame. The fictional plot depicts late-night debauchery with some surprising guest cameos,” stated the press release.

When asked by Vogue US, Alexander Wang further explained that “the campaign concept is about blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, to create speculation about what actually took place, versus something that was staged. […] It’s about observing and toying with our society’s current obsession with social media.”

“We wanted to propose both real and fabricated narratives in order to create doubt, whether what you see is real or not, or maybe even something in between. The original spark came from scrolling through my own feed; that feeling that makes you stop or second-guess something. I embrace this obsession just as much as anyone else. The fact that the campaign is only released through social media, but is also a commentary on it, blurs the line even more.”

Philosophy aside, the Alexander Wang spring/summer 2017 ad campaign is the perfect motivational Monday to get us already in tune with the “Friday I am in love” mood, as it delivers cute proposals to show off at any events. Alexander Wang predominantly focused on his street-wear cropped sweatshirts and tops, as well as on loungewear-inspired jackets and sensually edgy curve-hugging dresses with mesh appliqués.

Each one of the pictures perfectly embodies both Wang’s take on this upcoming spring 2017, and all of the spring 2017 fashion trends, which are all about fun, personal style and empowering fashions.

Photos courtesy of Alexander Wang