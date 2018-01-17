Alexander Wang To Leave New York Fashion Week

Alexander Wang joins the long list of designers that are leaving New York Fashion Week. The designer announced that the Fall 2018 show this February will mark the last time he is showing during the regular fashion week schedule. Opposite of the Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Altuzarra and Rag & Bone that left NYFW to show in Paris, Alexander Wang is staying in the city. The designer will still present his collections in New York, but moving forward his shows will happen in June and December. The fashion house will combine its pre and main collections. The new offerings will be divided into monthly drops between October and March as well as April and September. The brand’s idea is to pay more attention to the pre-collection schedule.



“Our consumer will be better served through the new system. The innovative approach reframes product on the month that it ships, rather than the outdated labels of ‘resort’ or ‘pre-fall,’ giving our customers more relevant and consistent merchandise throughout the year,” said Alexander Wang’s CEO Lisa Gersh in a statement.

The fashion house’s decision is surprisingly supported by the CFDA which is also exploring ideas for a better pre-collection schedule. CFDA hinted that there might be more designers who are interested to adopt the pre-season-as-main-season model. If more American designers opt for this model, we might witness an exciting realization as soon as June 2018. Rodarte and Proenza Schouler already adopted this concept, but they ditched New York for Paris. Anyway, we might have a reinvented pre-collection schedule, but the main fashion weeks are undeniably less exciting than before without names such as the ones that left.

The most important question to answer is: What will happen with NYFW, now that Wang is leaving? The designer’s shows were one-of-a-kind spectacles. Besides fashion presentations, Wang threw some of the best after-show parties. For Spring 2018, he gathered the fashion crowd in a distant Bushwick street for his #Wangfest, while Fall 2017 took place in an abandoned theater in Harlem. Although the shows received a dose of criticism because of the locations and some other issues, the fact that no one throws parties like Alexander Wang is undeniable. With many A-listers around and performers such as Courtney Love, Fetty Wap, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Ashanti and Ja Rule, you can’t have a bad time.

We have yet to see what Alexander Wang has up his sleeve. Maybe the new concept will allow fashion party animals to party even harder since they won’t have to attend multiple shows the next day. After all the pre-collection schedule is less crowded and leaves more space for Wang to experiment with his fashion shows.